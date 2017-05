JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) – Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested, Monday morning, on charges of driving under the influence.

According to WPTV, Woods, a Jupiter Island resident, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. on Military Trail South of Indian Creek Parkway.

Woods was released, Monday, at 10:50 a.m., according to Palm Beach County Jail records.

Here is the Tiger Woods @PBCountySheriff jail booking info. Arrested for DUI by Jupiter PD. No booking photo. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/FqgWFtp4DG — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 29, 2017

