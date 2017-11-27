Texas A&M reportedly looking to hire FSU’s Jimbo Fisher as head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP/WSVN) — Texas A&M University regents have called a meeting Thursday to discuss hiring a new football coach.

The school dismissed coach Kevin Sumlin after six years on Sunday amid speculation the Aggies will try to lure Jimbo Fisher away from Florida State. The announcement of Thursday’s meeting did not mention any specific coaches to be discussed, but KPRC in Houston reports that sources say the school will hire Fisher for the role.

Texas A&M still owes the 53-year-old Sumlin a buyout of more than $10 million. Sumlin was the first black head football coach in program history. He went 51-26 and made a bowl game every season.

But his teams never matched the success of his first season, in 2012, when the Aggies went 11-2 behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Texas A&M hasn’t won more than nine games since then. The Aggies haven’t contended for a division title in the Southeastern Conference since joining the league.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.