Tebow Watch: Tebow showing some consistency at the plate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow has had hits in four of his last six games and might be developing some consistency at the plate with the Columbia Fireflies.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback played in seven games this week for the New York Mets’ Class A South Atlantic League franchise. His best performance was on Thursday when he went 2 for 3 in a 3-2 loss at the Hagerstown (Maryland) Suns.

A look how Tebow has fared this week and this season:

___

HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow is gradually finding consistency and discipline at the plate. He had hits in three straight games, and in Sunday’s finale at Hagerstown, he walked twice, including once with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of Columbia’s 5-3 victory.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 5 of 26 last week, dropping his average from .221 to .216. He had two RBIs and seven strikeouts — four in one contest at Hagerstown — in seven games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is 35 of 162 on the season with 16 RBIs and 52 strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow picked up his fourth error in left field this season in a 14-2 win over Augusta (Georgia) on Monday night.

ALL STAR CHANCES: Tim Tebow’s stats may not seem to warrant it, but the first-year left fielder was on the South Atlantic League’s All-Star ballot for fans to vote on. Voting closed last week. If selected, Tebow could be part of the league’s mid-season game that is scheduled for Columbia’s Spirit Communications Park on June 20.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies and Tebow get a day off Monday before returning home for three games with the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends and five (one is a makeup of an earlier rainout) with the Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs.

