Sykes, Syracuse beat No. 14 Miami women 81-48

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 29 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals, and Syracuse beat No. 14 Miami 81-48 on Sunday.

Alexis Peterson had 24 points and seven assists and Gabby Cooper scored 11 for Syracuse (14-7, 5-2 ACC), which snapped a two-game skid. Briana Day tied a season-high with 14 rebounds.

Sykes made a layup, hit a 3-pointer and then found Day for a layup to put the Orange up for good at 10-6 with 7:26 left in the first quarter. An 8-0 run made it 20-11 and another eight-point spurt extended it to 34-19 with 4:21 before halftime. Sykes scored six in a row during the second run and Syracuse led by double figures the rest of the way.

Peterson hit two free throws for an 81-45 lead with 2:19 to play.

Adrienne Motley and Emese Hof had 12 points apiece for Miami (14-5, 3-4). The Hurricanes, who have lost three of four, shot a season-low 30.5 percent and were held below 50 points for the first time this season.

Syracuse scored 25 points off 25 Miami turnovers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.