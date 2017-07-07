Surveillance footage released in fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department have released surveillance footage of the fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ballenisles Drive in the City of Palm Beach Gardens.

Seventy-eight-year-old Jerome Barons, a passenger in the vehicle that collided with Williams’ car, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary information released by police revealed that Williams lawfully entered the intersection but came to a stop as a result of a vehicle making a turn in front of William’s car. During that time, the light changed to red and the vehicle transporting Barons collided with Williams.

On Friday, attorneys representing Williams and the family of Barons agreed in court that the vehicles involved in the accident will be examined. The attorneys also agreed to exchange data downloaded from the on-board computer systems in their clients’ cars.

