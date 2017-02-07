Super Bowl audience down over recent years

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox drew an audience of 111.3 million viewers for New England’s historic overtime win over Atlanta in Super Bowl 51.

That was a smaller audience than the game has had in the last two years but still ranking among the biggest for a television program in the United States.

Viewership for the Patriots’ come-from-behind had a relatively modest start when the Atlanta built a 25-point lead. People returned as the Patriots came alive.

During overtime, the game had its biggest audience of 117.7 million.

