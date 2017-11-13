Stetson holds off Florida International in OT, 70-64

MIAMI (AP) — Divine Myles knocked down a jumper with :46 left in the extra period to give Stetson the lead and Angel Rivera made it stand up by hitting four straight from the free throw line as the Hatters knocked off Florida International, 70-64 in overtime Sunday night, to win their second straight game to start the season.

B.J. Glasford gave Stetson the lead, 51-49, with five minutes left in regulation and Luke Doyle extended it with a jumper at 4:11, but the Panthers tied it with 1:15 left on a pair of Brian Beard Jr. free throws. Glasford knocked down another 3 with :25 left for a 56-53 advantage only to have Beard nail a 3 with :06 left to force overtime.

Glasford finished with 19 points for Stetson, which opened the season with a 98-89 win over Webber International.

FIU, a 70-47 winner over Florida Memorial, got 18 points from Eric Lockett.

