Steelers LB Ryan Shazier hurts back, taken off on cart

CINCINNATI (AP) — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken to a hospital for tests after he hurt his back and was carted off the field early in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Shazier tackled receiver Josh Malone in the legs, fell to the ground and grabbed the middle of his back. The 25-year-old was strapped to a backboard and taken off. He was moving his arms on the field.

The Steelers said Shazier was going to a hospital for evaluation and wouldn’t return to the game.

It’s a significant setback for one of the NFL’s top defenses. The Pro Bowler from Ohio State leads the team in tackles and has three interceptions.

