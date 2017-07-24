State Attorney will not charge Michael Irvin in sexual assault case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The State Attorney’s Office will not be pursuing charges against former University of Miami Hurricane and NFL Hall-of-Famer Michael Irvin.

Irvin was accused of drugging and raping a 27-year-old woman at a Florida hotel, March 22.

Monday, the State Attorney’s Office announced that it will not be pursuing the case due to lack of evidence and no likelihood of conviction.

