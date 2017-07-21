Stars beat Fever 85-61 for 2nd series victory in 8 days

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Isabelle Harrison had 18 points and nine rebounds, rookie Kelsey Plum scored a season-high 16 points and the San Antonio Stars beat the Indiana Fever 85-61 on Thursday night for their second series victory in eight days.

San Antonio raced to an 11-2 lead, held San Antonio to 12 first-quarter points and cruised. The Stars were ahead 47-26 at the break after shooting 60 percent and extended it to a 29-point lead after closing the third quarter on a 14-0 run.

Moriah Jefferson added 11 points and eight assists for San Antonio (3-18). Kayla McBride did not play because of an ankle injury.

Harrison was 8 of 10 from the field. Plum — the former Washington star drafted No. 1 overall — was 5 of 9 and made all five of her free throws.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 13 points for Indiana (8-13), which has lost six of seven. Candice Dupree grabbed six rebounds for sole possession of ninth in WNBA history with 2,488.

