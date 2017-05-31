Stanton held out of Marlins’ lineup with hamstring cramping

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton is being held out of the lineup against Philadelphia as a precaution while he recovers from mild hamstring cramping.

Ichiro Suzuki was to start in right field Wednesday in place of Stanton, who was available off the bench and is expected to start Thursday, according to manager Don Mattingly.

Stanton came out of Tuesday’s 7-2 win in the sixth inning because of the cramping.

Mattingly says left-hander Justin Nicolino, who left the game after three scoreless innings because of a blood blister on his left index finger, will likely go on the disabled list. Vance Worley is expected to take Nicolino’s next turn in the rotation.

