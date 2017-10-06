St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders go head-to-head with Deerfield Beach Bucks

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two of Broward County’s top high school football teams will face off in Fort Lauderdale.

The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders will take on the Deerfield Bucks at the Brian Piccolo Stadium, Friday night, at 8 p.m.

Although St. Thomas owns a 15-12 all time edge, Deerfield Beach remains the only Broward County school with 10 or more wins against the Raiders.

Both teams step to the field with 3-1 records. However, St. Thomas is coming off its first loss since 1996.

“Very tremendous program. There’s nothing you can take away from Deerfield, especially now,” said St. Thomas Aquinas Head Coach Roger Harriott. “They’re a formidable team. They have a great tradition over there. Their administrator’s doing a phenomenal job making sure that the student body is intact and ready to learn.”

The Miami Dolphins are also at the stadium, and will be the first NFL team to broadcast a high school football game live on Facebook.

