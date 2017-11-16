Sporting KC’s Tim Melia named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Sporting Kansas City’s Tim Melia has been named Major League Soccer’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Melia is the third Sporting goalkeeper to earn the honor, joining Tony Meola (2002) and Jimmy Nielsen (2012). No other MLS team has had three goalkeepers to win the honor.

Melia, who is in his third season with Kansas City, had a career-high 12 wins, 10 shutouts, 91 saves and 31 starts. He led MLS with a 0.78 goals-against average and a 78.4 save percentage. He saved three penalty kicks.

Melia was the league’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2015.

Melia earned just more than half of all the votes for the award (50.29 percent). Philadelphia’s Andre Blake (10.13 percent) was runner-up and Seattle’s Stefan Frei (8.24 percent) was third.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.