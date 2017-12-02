MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Gardens hosted a day of fun as special needs athletes competed for a good cause.

7’s own Donovan Campbell hosted the Beyond Our Abilities Special Games at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, Saturday.

The opening ceremony at today’s #BOA “Beyond Our Abilities Special Games” were kicked off by a walk around the track. Our own @ChiefNoelPratt @CaptainNargiso & Sgt “Chuck” Norris were all part of the leading element for the opening ceremony walk. @donovanc7sports @wsvn 👍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VIAJKs6u7P — MGPD (@MGPDFL) December 2, 2017

The athletes showed off their skills and received some awards.

Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Erhabor Ighodaro praised the participants’ skill and determination. “This is the first time, in the City of Miami Gardens, we’re having a partnership with Special Olympics to give them a stage,” she said. “That these kids have talents, that we can show the whole world.”

Beyond Our Abilities is part of the SEE Foundation that works to provide special needs individuals with socialization, education and employment.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.