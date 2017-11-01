South Florida to host college title game in 2021

The College Football Playoff says the national championship game will be held in Miami Gardens, Florida, Indianapolis, Inglewood, California, and Houston from 2021 through 2024.

College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock announced the four future sites on Wednesday.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will host the 2021 title game, after the 2020 season. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will be the first cold-weather site for the championship in 2022.

The new stadium in Southern California that will be the home of two NFL teams will be the site of the 2023 national title game followed the next year by NRG Stadium in Houston.

