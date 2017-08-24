Son of former Hurricane QB leaves football program

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The son of a former University of Miami Hurricane quarterback has left the program, Thursday, the team announced.

According to a UM athletics spokesperson, Vincent Testaverde, a Tampa native, told the team he will seek playing time elsewhere. “Vincent approached me this morning and indicated that he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program,” said Hurricanes Head Coach Mark Richt. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”

Testaverde redshirted for the Hurricanes in 2015, and did not see any playing time last season.

Vincent Testaverde, son of Vinny, has decided to transfer from Miami. He had fallen to basically fifth on the Canes' QB depth chart. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 24, 2017

Testaverde is the son of former UM All-American quarterback and Heisman Trophy recipient Vinny Testaverde.

