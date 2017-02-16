Shane Battier to join Miami Heat front office

MIAMI (WSVN) - Shane Battier is returning to the Miami Heat… this time, working off the court and in the front office.

The Miami Heat announced that the former player and two-time NBA champion will be the team’s Director of Basketball Development and Analytics. Battier’s responsibilities will include evaluating all talent, including college players, free agents, and even those currently on the team.

Battier said he looks forward to working with the Arison family, Pat Riley, and his former coach, Erik Spoelstra.

“I am thrilled to be joining the front office of the Miami Heat,” Battier said. “My goal, as is the entire organization’s, is to bring another championship back to Miami.”

Heat President Pat Riley said the team was looking forward to having Battier on-board.

“We believe Shane is an incredible example of our HEAT program, not only for the present, but also for the future,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He embodies everything that we are looking for in our players and staff. We feel he will help us tremendously with his experience and knowledge of the game. Shane is an out-of-the-box thinker and will bring a fresh expertise that can help us evolve as a franchise.”

Battier spent three seasons on the team, including three Eastern Conference Championships as well as their back-to-back NBA championships. Battier played in 210 games, starting in 86 of them. He made 977 NBA game appearances over the course of his 13-year career in the league.

