Serena Williams to play first tennis match since giving birth

Tennis star Serena Williams is gearing up for her big comeback, Saturday.

The Mubadala Exhibition event in Abu Dhabi will be her first appearance back on the court since giving birth to daughter, Alexis, and getting married to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams’ last tournament was in January, when she won the Australian Open.

She’ll return to Melbourne Park in January 2018 and will face off with French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

