Scherzer dominates Stanton, Marlins; Nats win 11-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — A one-sided win for the Washington Nationals still included two impressive comebacks.

Max Scherzer overpowered Giancarlo Stanton in his return from a neck injury, Jayson Werth homered in his first game since June and the Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 11-2 on Monday night.

Scherzer (13-5) allowed one run and five hits, including Christian Yelich’s home run, and had 10 strikeouts in his first start since Aug. 13.

Jayson Werth returned from a foot contusion he suffered on June 5 and had a two-run homer off Jose Urena (12-6).

“It was a great comeback,” Nationals manager said of Werth. “You couldn’t have drawn it up any better than that.”

Scherzer’s game plan worked spectacularly against Stanton, who on Monday was named NL Player of the Week for the second time this month. One day after becoming the first NL player to hit 50 home runs in a season since Prince Fielder in 2007, the slugger went 0 for 3 against Scherzer with two strikeouts and a double-play grounder.

Howie Kendrick hit a three-run triple, and Matt Wieters added a two-run single in the decisive sixth for an 11-1 lead as Washington halted Miami’s four-game winning streak.

The Marlins have won 13 of 17, with the four losses by an average of 7.25 runs.

“It was just one of those games for us,” manager Don Mattingly said. “It’s just a matter of us bouncing back. Our last few losses have been just like this, it seems like.”

Stanton batted .448 (13 for 29) with five homers and 11 RBIs last week.

“He can take you deep at any moment, but you can’t really worry about that,” Scherzer said. “You have to have the belief that you can make pitches and get him out.”

The two-time Cy Young award winner missed two starts with inflammation in the left side of his neck. Scherzer threw 100 pitches, struck out at least 10 batters for the 14th time this season and lowered his ERA against the Marlins to 1.17 over four starts.

Werth, 38, missed 75 games after fouling a ball off his foot at Oakland. He was activated Monday from the 60-day DL following a six-game rehab assignment. His blast in the fourth put Washington up 4-1 after Miami scored in the top half of the inning on Yelich’s homer.

Werth later singled as Washington loaded the bases in the sixth against reliever Dustin McGowan. All three scored after Yelich misplayed Kendrick’s sinking liner and the ball scooted to the wall.

Urena threw 94 pitches in four innings, allowing four runs and five hits with three walks. The right-hander was 3-0 with 2.95 ERA in four previous starts this month.

Miami entered the series 4 1/2 games behind Colorado for the second wild card spot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Justin Bour (right oblique strain) is expected to go on a rehabilitation assignment before the minor league season ends. “You worry about a guy being out for six or seven weeks and trying to stick him back in the lineup when he doesn’t have any at-bats,” Mattingly said. Bour has been on the DL since July 25.

Nationals: Baker said SS Trea Turner, out since June 30 with a wrist fracture, will be activated Tuesday. . Washington optioned outfielders Andrew Stevenson and Rafael Bautista to Triple-A Syracuse. Infielder Stephen Drew (left abdominal strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

THINKING OF HOUSTON

Nationals 3B and Houston native Anthony Rendon is battling stress as friends and relatives endure flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. “I called my parents this morning. It’s frustrating just hearing their voice, my mom and my dad, knowing that you can’t be down there,” he said.

ODD COUPLE

Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were inducted into the Hall of Fame in July. On Monday, the two were added to the Nationals Park Ring of Honor. Rodriguez played 155 games for Washington during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Raines, who spent 13 seasons with the Montreal Expos, never wore a Nationals uniform. The Montreal franchise moved to Washington ahead of the 2005 season.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Vance Worley (2-3, 5.70 ERA) is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA against the Nationals this season.

Nationals: RHP Edwin Jackson (4-3, 3.38) is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA over his last three starts.

