Sale of Ruth contract, ring put expensive ‘sheen’ on auction

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the most prized items of Babe Ruth memorabilia — both owned by actor Charlie Sheen — sold for more than $2 million each at auction.

Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring had a winning bid of $2,093,927 at the first Lelands.com Invitational Auction. The 1919 contract of Ruth’s sale from the Red Sox to the Yankees went for $2,303,320. Both started with bids of $100,000.

Leland’s said the winning bidders had not come forward as of Saturday. Earlier in the week, Sheen revealed himself as previous owner.

“These record-breaking prices show once again that Babe Ruth dominates the baseball auction world the same way he did the game,” Lelands.comáfounder and chairman Josh Evans said.

The five-page contract is the Yankees’ copy that Barry Halper once purchased from former owner Jacob Ruppert’s estate. That Ruppert copy was sold to Sheen in 2005 and hasn’t changed hands until now.

There were three copies of the Ruth contract. The Red Sox copy was sold for $996,000 to a Yankees fan during an auction at Sotheby’s in 2005. The American League copy has never surfaced.

The contract is considered the most important document in sports history. Not only did it start the Yankees on a path of winning 27 World Series titles — including four with Ruth — but it doomed generations of Red Sox players and fans under “the curse of the Bambino.” The curse wasn’t lifted until 2004, when Boston won its first World Series in 86 years.

Ruth’s ring is the first of four titles he won with the Yankees. That season, Ruth had one of the greatest years in baseball history, a .356 batting average, 60 home runs and 156 RBIs. He went 6 for 15 in the World Series sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with two home runs and seven RBIs.

