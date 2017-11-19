Saints’ Lattimore leaves with ankle injury

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has not played since twisting his left ankle while diving to break up a third-down pass in the end zone in their game against Washington.

Lattimore was the top cornerback drafted last spring and has been the Saints’ best pass defender. But he’s been on the sideline getting his ankle re-taped, and P.J. Williams has switched from nickel back to take his place. DeVante Harris is now handling the nickel.

New Orleans was already going to be challenged downfield by the Redskins’ Kirk Cousins, who was 4 of 7 for 83 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

