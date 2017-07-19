Russia’s Kolesnichenko claims another synchro swimming gold

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Svetlana Kolesnichenko claimed another gold medal for Russia in the solo free synchronized swimming routine Wednesday, her third title of these world championships and 12th overall.

The 23-year-old Kolesnichenko had already won the solo technical and technical duet titles in Budapest. After she was awarded 96.1333 points to beat Spain’s Ona Carbonell by 1.1, the Russian said, “There is no limit to perfection.”

It was the country’s fifth straight gold in the event.

Carbonell’s silver was her second of the championships, and her 20th medal overall at worlds.

Ukraine’s Anna Voloshyna took the bronze.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.