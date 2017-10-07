TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malik Rosier threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Langham with 6 seconds remaining and No. 13 Miami beat Florida State 24-20 on Saturday to end a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Rosier, who came into the game leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in passing efficiency, had a rough start as he completed only four of his first 16 passes. The junior found a rhythm in the second half and finished 19 of 44 for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

After Florida State (1-3, 1-2) took a 20-17 lead with 1:24 remaining on James Blackman’ 20-yard pass to Auden Tate, Rosier drove Miami (4-0, 2-0) 75 yards in nine plays and 1:18. The junior found Langham in single coverage up the right sideline and he beat Tarvarus McFadden.

Down 3-0 at halftime, Miami scored 10 straight points in the third quarter to take the lead. Michael Badgley’s 31-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half tied it, and Rosier connected with Berrios on a 21-yard touchdown strike. Berrios gave Miami great field position with a 44-yard punt return to the 21 after the Seminoles had only 10 players on the field.

Florida State tied it at 10 early in the fourth quarter when Ryan Izzo caught a 15-yard pass in the back of the end zone. Ricky Aguayo gave Florida State the lead with a 38-yard field goal, but Miami took a 17-13 advantage on Rosier’s 7-yard pass to Braxton Berrios.

Blackman, who was 8 of 18 for 61 yards and two interceptions in the first three quarters, was 9 of 10 for 142 yards over the final 15 minutes. Cam Akers had his first 100-yard rushing game with 129 yards on 14 carries.

Florida State is 1-3 for the first time since 1976, which was Bobby Bowden’s first season, and has dropped consecutive home games for the first time since 2009. It also is the first time since 1974 that the Seminoles have dropped their first two home games of a season.

Aguayo accounted for the lone points of the first half with a 27-yard field goal. The first-quarter drive appeared to stall at midfield, but Miami was called for roughing the passer.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes were held scoreless in the first half for the first time since Nov. 14, 2015 (at North Carolina) and did not cross midfield until the third quarter. The offense though made adjustments during the second half, especially with Rosier going with more read option plays which helped free up the passing game.

Florida State: Since winning 28 straight games in conference play from 2012-15, the Seminoles have gone 8-7 in the ACC and are 1-2 for the second straight season.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts Georgia Tech next Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 but was moved back two days when the Miami-Florida State game had to be moved due to Hurricane Irma.

Florida State: Travels to Duke next Saturday. It will be the first time since 2012 that the teams have met.

