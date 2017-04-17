Rookie Riddle homers in 9th, lifts Marlins over Mets

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie J.T. Riddle launched a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins, after coming close to holding the New York Mets without a hit, bounced back for a 4-2 win Sunday.

The Marlins won the final three of a four-game series.

Marlins starter Dan Straily and three relievers didn’t allow a hit until Neil Walker singled with two outs in the eighth.

The Mets made it 2-all in the ninth on pinch hitter Asdrubal Cabrera’s two-out, two-run single off David Phelps (2-1).

Marcell Ozuna led off the bottom of the ninth with a single against Addison Reed (0-1). Miguel Rojas doubled with one out, and a perfect relay from left fielder Yoenis Cespedes to Cabrera to the plate nailed Ozuna.

Riddle, whose only previous hit in the majors with a little infielder dribbler on Wednesday, sent a drive over the wall in right-center.

Straily, who entered with a 7.56 ERA in his first two starts, tossed 5 1-3 no-hit innings before being lifted after issuing a pair of walks. He walked five and threw 93 pitches.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.