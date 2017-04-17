Rookie Riddle homers in 9th, lifts Marlins over Mets

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie J.T. Riddle launched a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins, after coming close to holding the New York Mets without a hit, bounced back for a 4-2 win Sunday.

The Marlins won the final three of a four-game series.

Marlins starter Dan Straily and three relievers didn’t allow a hit until Neil Walker singled with two outs in the eighth.

The Mets made it 2-all in the ninth on pinch hitter Asdrubal Cabrera’s two-out, two-run single off David Phelps (2-1).

Marcell Ozuna led off the bottom of the ninth with a single against Addison Reed (0-1). Miguel Rojas doubled with one out, and a perfect relay from left fielder Yoenis Cespedes to Cabrera to the plate nailed Ozuna.

Riddle, whose only previous hit in the majors with a little infielder dribbler on Wednesday, sent a drive over the wall in right-center.

Straily, who entered with a 7.56 ERA in his first two starts, tossed 5 1-3 no-hit innings before being lifted after issuing a pair of walks. He walked five and threw 93 pitches.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus