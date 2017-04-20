Report: Tagg Romney, Tom Glavine bid on Marlins

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine is part of a group led by Tagg Romney that bid on the Marlins last week, according to a Bloomberg report.

Tagg Romney, 47, is the eldest of Mitt Romney’s five children. The former governor of Massachusetts and presidential candidate is not part of the group, the report said.

Former Florida governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush teamed up with Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter as part of another group bidding, according to reports last week.

Bloomberg reported that the bids due last week came in between $1.2 and $1.3 billion.

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria bought the Marlins in 2002 for $158 million.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.