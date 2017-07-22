ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando already has a professional basketball team, and two pro soccer teams.

Now, it may get a professional cricket team.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that a sports-venture firm is exploring launching a cricket league with Orlando among the initial teams. Other locations being considered for teams are in Washington, New York, Georgia, Texas, Illinois and California.

David Demarest, who heads the search team for the real estate firm that is scouting sites for stadiums, says he is hoping to secure a site in Orlando within the next six months.

Peter Jolly, president of an organization that promotes cricket in Florida, says it makes sense to have a cricket team in Orlando, where it could tap fans visiting from around the world.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.