Report: Olympic taekwondo brothers accused of sexual abuse

A newspaper is reporting that two brothers under investigation for sexual misconduct were allowed to take part in the Rio Olympics last summer.

USA Today reports that USA Taekwondo began investigating claims against Steven and Jean Lopez more than two years ago after multiple women said the brothers sexually assaulted them.

The newspaper said the organizing body consulted with the U.S. Olympic Committee and agreed to halt the probe before the Olympics. That meant Olympic medalist Steven Lopez and veteran coach Jean Lopez could participate.

Both brothers denied the allegations made by four women to the newspaper and to investigators.

