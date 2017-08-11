Reports: Loria agrees to sell Marlins to Jeter group for $1.2 billion

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to sell the team to a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman, according to several news outlets.

According to Fox Sports and The Miami Herald, the franchise is being sold for $1.2 billion.

“The deal is not finalized,” said Fox Sports commentator Chris Myers. “The Major League Baseball owners are expected to chat about it at their meeting in Chicago. A vote is still weeks away.”

Jeter, a former New York Yankees shortstop, teamed up with Sherman, a New York-based businessman, and others to purchase the team.

According to reports, the purchase agreement has been in the works for months and was expected to be completed Friday, with a bid submitted to the MLB offices in New York.

Miami businessman Jorge Mas, who was also part of the monthslong, high-profile bidding process, reportedly could not meet the $1.2 billion bid.

Another group, which had former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush pulled out of the negotiations.

Fans who attended Friday’s game at Marlins Park welcomed the news. “If they’re gonna bring people, bring people to the stands,” said one man.

“It can’t be worse than what it is now,” said another male spectator.

NBA legend Michael Jordan will also be part of the ownership group

Jeter is reported to be contributing $25 million of his own money and, essentially, will be allowed to run the organization.

7News contacted the Miami Marlins, but they have not offered an official comment on the sale.

