Report: Jorge Mas set to buy Miami Marlins for $1.17B

MIAMI (WSVN) - According to a report from Forbes, Miami businessman Jorge Mas is set to buy the Miami Marlins for $1.17 Billion.

Citing “baseball insiders,” the business publication states that Mas and current Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria have agreed to the deal.

“Pending an unusual twist, Jorge Mas is going to be the next owner of the Miami Marlins,” states Forbes.

