Report: Jeter, Jeb Bush among bidders for Marlins

Two familiar faces are among three groups considering buying the Marlins from current owner Jeffrey Loria, according to a Fox Business Network report.

The report claims that future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush are a part of groups looking to bid on the team.

Jeter, who played 20 seasons with the Yankees, has partnered with former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief Gregory Fleming, the report said. Fox Business says Jeter received a private tour of Marlins Park from Loria in December of 2014.

Bush is partnered with a team from Citi Group, the network said. Bush’s brother, former President George W. Bush, once owned the Texas Rangers.

Loria reportedly wants around $1.6 billion for the team. He bought the team for $158 million in 2002.

The third group of bidders involves people from Goldman Sachs, according to the report.

Oshua Kushner, the brother of President Trump’s son-in-law Joshua, led another group of bidders, but they that have dropped out.

