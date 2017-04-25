Report: Jeb Bush, Derek Jeter win bid for Miami Marlins

(WSVN) - Jeb Bush and Derek Jeter’s group are said to have won the auction for the purchase of the Miami Marlins, Bloomberg reports.

A person with knowledge of the deal requested anonymity because the sale contract hasn’t yet been signed. According to Bloomberg, the price for the team is not yet known.

The Marlins have so far declined to comment on the report.

Jeffrey Loria bought the team for $158 million back in 2002.

