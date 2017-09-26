Report: UM may be implicated in NCAA basketball corruption case

MIAMI (WSVN) - Ten people have been arrested by the FBI in connection to alleged fraud and corruption within NCAA men’s basketball, which may have involved top-tier universities, and according to Business Insider, the University of Miami may be implicated in the continuing investigation.

Business Insider reports an FBI investigation accuses Jim Gatto, Adidas director of global sports marketing for basketball, of conspiring with coaches to pay high school athletes to play at Adidas-sponsored universities.

Though UM was not mentioned in the court documents, the Miami Herald reports that one university is referenced anonymously, with a description that matches the Coral Gables private school. However, the FBI in Miami said no arrests have been made in the city related to the investigation.

In one case, Gatto and other accused defendants allegedly agreed to make payments of up to $150,000 from Adidas to persuade an athlete to join an Adidas-sponsored university team.

Gatto is accused of offering to pay the high school student to attend “a private research university located in Florida. With approximately 16,000 students and over 2,600 faculty members, it is one of the state’s largest universities. ‘University-7’ fields approximately 15 varsity sports teams in NCAA Division I competition, including men’s basketball.”

The University of Miami provided a statement to the Miami Herald from athletic director Blake James, saying, “The University of Miami is aware of the indictments handed down today by the Department of Justice involving several men’s college basketball programs, coaches, financial advisors, agents and apparel executives. As we are just learning the details, we cannot comment on the actions taken today by federal authorities. However, if requested, we will cooperate in any legal or NCAA review of the matter.”

Business Insider reported that assistant coaches at Arizona, Auburn, USC and Oklahoma State were arrested, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Managers, Adidas representatives and financial advisers were also among the group arrested for allegedly conspiring with athletes and Adidas-sponsored universities.

The investigation has been ongoing since 2015, Business Insider reported, and charged Gatto and four defendants with making and concealing bribe payments to high school athletes and family members.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.