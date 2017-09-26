Report: Dwyane Wade to join LeBron James with the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP/WSVN) — Dwyane Wade will be making the move to join LeBron James in Cleveland, according to a new report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, citing “league sources,” said the decision for Wade to join the Cavaliers could be finalized as soon as Wednesday.

Even though his buyout deal with the Chicago Bulls has not yet become official, several fellow players from multiple teams reportedly started lobbying the All-Star.

Wade helped recruit LeBron James to Miami in 2010, and James is now hoping to do the same by getting his close friend to Cleveland.

“I would love to have D-Wade a part of this team,” said James, Wade’s teammates on Miami’s title teams in 2012 and 2013. “I think he brings another championship pedigree, championship DNA. He brings another player to the team who can get guys involved, can make plays and also has a great basketball mind.”

Wade isn’t expected to clear waivers until 5 p.m. Wednesday. He and the Bulls reached an agreement Sunday on the buyout, a person with direct knowledge told The Associated Press. Wade was due to make about $24 million this season in Chicago, and he told AP that he intended to take a couple of days to talk with players and teams about his options.

“My decision is a pure basketball decision and I’ll make the one that fits me best at this point in my career, and with what I feel I have to offer a team that needs what I have to offer,” Wade said in the AP interview.

Heat point guard Goran Dragic had a very simple message.

“This is D-Wade’s home,” Dragic said. “We’ll see how he’s going to choose. But hopefully, he comes back.”

