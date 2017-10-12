Report: Derek Jeter says he has no issue with players taking a knee during anthem

New Miami Marlins co-owner Derek Jeter reportedly does not have any issues if players decide to kneel during the national anthem.

According to the New York Daily News, Jeter voiced that he would not have an issue with the protests which have made national headlines.

“The thing that I think is frustrating, this whole rhetoric that is going back and forth. People lose sight of the fact of why someone was kneeling,” Jeter told the news outlet. “They’re focused so much on the fact that they are kneeling as opposed to what they’re kneeling for. Peaceful protests are fine. You have your right to voice your opinion. As long as it’s a peaceful protest, everyone should be fine with that.”

However, Jeter did not indicate whether or not he would he would take a knee.

Athletes in many major league sports have been kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice, sparking polarizing reactions from the public.

