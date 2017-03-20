Report: 2 Brady Super Bowl jerseys found in Mexico

(WSVN) - Two of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys have been found, Monday morning, by the FBI and NFL security.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the stolen Brady jersey from Super Bowl LI was found just after 8 a.m. on foreign soil, which turned out to be Mexico, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Breaking: FOX Sports has learned the FBI & NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady's (cont) https://t.co/kxAaxUl3c5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 20, 2017

According to a NFL statement regarding the investigation, Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey was also recovered. The statement reads:

Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered. Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI.

The jersey from the most recent Patriots Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons, according to FOX Sports, was valued at $500,000 and makes this a first-degree felony if it was proved to be stolen.

