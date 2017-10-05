Rays replace pitching coach Jim Hickey with Kyle Snyder

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jim Hickey’s 11-season run as pitching coach of the Tampa Bay Rays is over.

The move announced this week is one of several changes to manager Kevin Cash’s staff for 2018. The Rays finished 80-82 this year, the club’s fourth consecutive losing season.

Triple-A Durham pitching coach Kyle Snyder was promoted to replace Hickey, who had been with the Rays since 2007. With his help, Tampa Bay made four playoff appearances from 2008-13.

Third base coach Charlie Montoyo will take over as bench coach for Tom Foley, who is moving into a different position. The team says Foley will remain “heavily engaged” with the major league club.

The Rays also say Jamie Nelson, a big league coach the past five seasons, is being considered for another job in the organization.

The 40-year-old Snyder is a former major league pitcher who spent parts of five seasons with Kansas City and Boston. He was the pitching coach at Durham the past three years.

