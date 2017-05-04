Raptors star guard Kyle Lowry sprains left ankle in Game 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Toronto star guard Kyle Lowry sprained his left ankle Wednesday night in Game 2 against Cleveland.

Lowry crumpled to the floor in the first minute of the third quarter, grabbing his left leg. He stayed down under the basket for several moments in obvious pain before being helped to his feet. Lowry walked off on his own power and limped to the Raptors’ locker room.

He returned a few minutes later and played in the third. But the Raptors fell behind by 30 points and Toronto coach Dwane Casey decided to rest him for Friday’s Game 3.

Lowry finished with 20 points and five assists in 29 minutes.

He missed 21 games during the regular season following right wrist surgery.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.