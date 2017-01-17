Race of Champions comes to Marlins Park

(WSVN) - The best of the best from all racing disciplines are coming to South Florida for the Race of Champions later this month.

Marlins Park will transform into a race track on January 21st and 22nd as some of the most famous racers in the world invade Miami.

“You not only put together an amazing group of talented drivers, talking about Formula 1 champions, Rally champions, IndyCar driver champions, together in one place, plus we’re in a stadium,” Hélio Castroneves said. “We’re in a baseball stadium people play baseball here not race cars so it’s gonna be great.”

The transformation of the park is already underway, and some of South Florida’s fastest residents were on hand Monday to promote the race.

“The Grand Prix of Miami, that was my home race,” IndyCar driver Ryan Hunter-Reay said. “Then we raced at Homestead. Right now IndyCar doesn’t have any races down here, so to finally be racing down here means a lot.”

The drivers even took 7’s Chris Van Vliet and Donovan Campbell for a ride to promote the first ever Race of Champions in the U.S.

“You were like no problem,” Castroneves told Donovan. “Not even a sweat. This guy is a pro!”

One lucky racing fan will get to ride along with a driver this weekend.

