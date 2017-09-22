HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student became the first female quarterback to start a high school varsity game in Broward County.

Hollywood Hills junior quarterback Holly Neher threw a pass to Alexander Sheldon, Friday night. He weaved his way to the endzone for a touchdown.

Neher was three for six for 120 yards. Neher scored one touchdown and one interception.

Hollywood Hills won Friday’s game with a score of 51-27.

“I’m really grateful that I’m able and healthy enough to come out here and do this,” said Neher. “Everything that I worked through the whole summer and the whole school year with my teammates, it was really important because it gave me the confidence to come out here and do this. I’m happy.”

In the season opener for Hollywoods Hills in early September, Neher came off the bench to become the first female high school quarterback to throw a touch pass in the state of Florida.

