Pro Bowl legends captains: Tomlinson, Dunn, Taylor, Brooks

NEW YORK (AP) — Ladainian Tomlinson, Warrick Dunn, Jason Taylor and Derrick Brooks have been selected Pro Bowl legends captains.

The NFL announced Friday the Hall of Famers will serve as captains for the game between the AFC and NFC.

Tomlinson will captain the offense and Taylor the defense for the AFC. Dunn (offense) and Brooks (defense) will guide the NFC.

The NFL Network will announce Pro Bowl team rosters on Dec. 19. The game is Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.

