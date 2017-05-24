Prince hits game-winner with 4.5 seconds left for Liberty

PHOENIX (AP) — Epiphanny Prince hit a go-ahead jumper with 4.5 seconds left and the New York Liberty held off the Phoenix Mercury 69-67 on Tuesday night.

Prince dribbled down the clock and used two high screens to sink the jumper from the wing. After a timeout, Leilani Mitchell drove to the basket but her shot was blocked by Sugar Rodgers.

Prince was 10 of 14 from the field, including four 3-pointers, and finished with 24 points. Tina Charles added 22 points and 11 rebounds for New York (2-1), which is ranked fourth in the AP power poll.

Phoenix (2-2) struggled offensively for much of the game without star Diana Taurasi. She was serving a one-game suspension after an incident in last Friday’s game against San Antonio. She was called for a technical foul during the game but the league office ruled it a level two flagrant foul.

New York led by 15 points with 2:47 left in the third quarter but Phoenix closed on a 12-0 run and led 67-62 with 2:51 left. Prince hit a 3-pointer and Kia Vaughn a hook shot to tie it with 1:42 left to set up the exciting finish.

Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 19 points and six blocks.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.