Preparations underway at Marlins Park for MLB All-Star game

MIAMI (WSVN) - As we come closer to MLB All-Star week, preparations are underway at Marlins Park to help ensure a safe and wonderful experience for baseball fans.

Authorities want to warn against counterfeit items, including tickets and merchandise. Undercover officers will be present in order to combat the sale of these items.

“$461 billion are lost annually to counterfeits both on an international scale and a local scale, and our job is to try to make everybody, all the fans feel comfortable,” said Ethan Orlinsky, MLB Senior Vice President of Legal, Business and Club Affairs.

Officials said to ensure you are getting legitimate items, look out for holographic stickers with a raised baseball design.

Also, avoid items with ripped tags or irregular markings.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will also be present in order to keep the peace. First responders will also be on hand in case of emergencies.

“Miami Fire Department is a very dense organization,” said City of Miami Assistant Fire Chief Alejandro Fernandez. “You can’t throw a rock without hitting a fire station in the area of Marlins Stadium, so in addition to all of the resources that we have allocated to the event, we also have multiple fire stations in very close proximity.”

All-Star week begins Thursday, with the game beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. on WSVN.

