Plane carrying Miami Heat slides on Milwaukee airport runway

(WSVN) - A charter flight carrying the Miami Heat slid on the runway due to icy conditions at a Milwaukee airport, Wednesday evening.

The plane stayed on the pavement as it made impact on the runway.

Heat guard, Wayne Ellington tweeted about the scare.

Could have been worse. Thank God it wasn't.. https://t.co/n4xBYGNZ6n — Wayne Ellington (@WayneElli22) January 12, 2017

Team officials said thankfully no one was hurt.

The Heat was coming off a tough loss, Tuesday night, against the Golden State Warriors. They are set to play the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday night.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.