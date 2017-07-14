Phoenix Suns sign second-round pick Davon Reed

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have signed second-round pick Davon Reed.

The team announced the deal Thursday with the 6-foot-6 former University of Miami guard.

Selected 32nd overall, Reed averaged 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 33 games for the Hurricanes as a senior. He was selected to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s All-Defensive Team.

Reed will play for the Suns’ entry in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

