Phillies trade pitcher Severino Gonzalez to Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Severino Gonzalez has been acquired by the Miami Marlins from the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named or cash.

Gonzalez went 1-2 last year with a 5.60 ERA in 35 1-3 innings, all in relief for the Phillies. He made seven starts as a rookie in 2015 and went 3-3 with a 7.92 ERA in 30 2-3 innings.

The trade was announced Tuesday. Gonzalez will compete for a spot in a deep and talented bullpen that could include newcomers Jeff Locke, Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.