PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida high schools held pep rallies as four local football teams prepare to head to Orlando in the hopes of bringing home a state football title.

The marching band and cheerleading team at Miami Northwestern Senior High gave the Bulls a big send-off, Thursday morning. This will be the football team’s first trip to the state finals since 2008.

The Bulls will face the Armwood High School Hawks for the Class 6H Championship, Friday night.

“I think we’re very excited to be representing the community,” said Max Edwards, Miami Northwestern’s head coach. “The kids have worked hard, on and off the field. We haven’t been to the state championship in nine years, so it’s very exciting for the community to be able to take a trip before Christmas.”

Meanwhile, in Plantation, it was the American Heritage Patriots who received a send-off. The team is looking for its fourth 5A title in five seasons.

“Oh, it’s great, man, When you get the entire school to come out to support you on our way to another state championship, it shows us the school spirit,” said American Heritage Head Coach Patrick Surtain. “It shows you how much the football team means to the school.”

The Patriots have won 26 consecutive games. They’re ranked third nationally by MaxPreps.

Heritage will face the Baker County Wildcats from Jacksonville, Friday afternoon.

American Heritage students expressed their support for the football team, something that heartened defensive end Andrew Chatfield.

“It’s so fun, coming out with the kids, having a parade, plenty of pride and spirit here,” said Chatfield, “so we’re just having a fun time, really.”

“It never gets old, man, because the whole work the kids put into it,” said Surtain. “This is just the culmination of it, so hopefully we can go up there and finish the deal.”

Also on Friday, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic High School will take on Jacksonville University Christian High for the Class 2A title.

On Saturday morning, Hollywood’s Chaminade-Madonna College Prep will square off against Palm Bridge Oxford Academy for the Class 3A title.

