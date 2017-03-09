Payton’s 2nd straight triple-double leads Magic over Bulls

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Elfrid Payton had 22 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for his second straight triple-double, and the Orlando Magic rallied for a 98-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Evan Fournier added 20 points to help Orlando erase a 13-point, second-half deficit and snap a two-game losing streak. The fading Bulls have lost three straight and four of their last five games. They entered the night tied with Detroit for seventh place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Jimmy Butler scored 21 points for Chicago but missed some big shots down the stretch.

