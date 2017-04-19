Patriots’ Brady won’t visit White House with team

(WSVN) - The Super Bowl LI champion New England Patriots will visit the White House, Wednesday, but without their star quarterback.

According to WHDH in Boston, Tom Brady will not be traveling to the White House with his teammates to commemorate their victory with President Donald Trump.

Tom Brady citing "personal family matters" as reason he will not be traveling to the White House today #7News https://t.co/61Yl8K9plN — WHDH Assignment Desk (@deskon7) April 19, 2017

Brady cited “personal family matters” as the reason for him not attending.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28, after overcoming a 25-point deficit at halftime.

