BOSTON (AP) — The NHL has postponed Thursday night’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins because of the severe winter storm impacting Boston and the surrounding area.

The date and time of the rescheduled game will be announced later.

The Bruins say tickets issued for Thursday’s game will be valid for the makeup game.

