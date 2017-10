Packers’ Aaron Rodgers gives surgery update on Instagram

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says in a post on social media that surgery went well on his broken collarbone.

Rodgers posted an Instagram message early Friday thanking well-wishers for their “love, support, thoughts and prayers” in a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers. #comebackstartsnow #riseagain # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Rodgers gives a “hang loose” sign with his left hand, with bandages covering the area near his injured shoulder. He added the phrase “comeback starts now” with a hashtag.

The two-time NFL MVP broke his right collarbone in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings after he was hit by linebacker Anthony Barr and landed hard on his throwing shoulder.

Coach Mike McCarthy says there’s no timeline for Rodgers’ return, and he could be out for the season.

Backup Brett Hundley has replaced Rodgers. He will make his first NFL start at home on Sunday against New Orleans.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.